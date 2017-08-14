'NBA 2K18' News: San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard Lands a 95, Currently Rated Second-Highest Among Revealed Players

Only Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors has a currently confirmed rating that is higher than Leonard's

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has developed a reputation for being one of the NBA's best while also being one of its most understated. He is the embodiment of a player who lets his actions speak for him, and clearly, the fans as well as the developers of "NBA 2K18" have noticed.

After a stellar 2016-17 NBA campaign which featured Leonard leading the Spurs to familiar heights even without franchise staple Tim Duncan, developers have rewarded the man known as "The Klaw" with an overall rating of 95.

Leonard's 95 rating reflects just how much he has evolved as a basketball player.

Upon first entering the league, Leonard was known primarily for his defensive chops and not much else. Since then, however, the San Diego State product has shown that he is more than just a lockdown defender and that he can utilize his athleticism and feel for the game on the offensive end as well.

Leonard is a capable finisher at the rim and a relentless attacker with the ball in his hands. On top of that, he has also transformed himself into an accurate long-range shooter, addressing what many saw as his one glaring flaw.

Still, as good as Leonard may be inside "NBA 2K18," he is still not the upcoming game's top-rated player.

For now, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors still holds that distinction, as developers previously revealed that he will be sporting a 96 on launch day.

It is also no sure thing that Durant will be the best player in the game on day one.

As Forbes' Brian Mazique pointed out, ratings for Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James have not been revealed. All three of those players could make a case for earning a higher rating than Durant though whether any of them will remains to be seen.

"NBA 2K18" is set to be released on Sept. 19.