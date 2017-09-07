'NBA 2K18' News: Switch Edition Will Not Come With Amiibo Support

Switch version expected to have most of the major features included in the other editions of 'NBA 2K18'

With "NBA 2K18" due out for the Nintendo Switch, developers have started to reveal more about what it will and will not offer.

Initially, it was believed that the Switch edition of the upcoming basketball title will also provide support for Amiibos, but this is not going to be the case after all.

A representative from 2K Sports recently got in touch with GameSpot and confirmed that the new game will not provide support for Amiibos.

That news may be a bit disappointing to basketball fans who hoped there may be some extra additions included in the Switch edition. But even without Amiibos, they can still look forward to having a full game to go through.

Forbes' Brian Mazique was one of the people present at a recent event featuring the game, during which developers revealed more about what kind of "NBA 2K18" Nintendo Switch owners are getting.

According to the developers, all the major features – MyCareer, MyGM, MyLeague, MyTeam and of course, the full basketball game simulations themselves – are going to be included in the Switch version.

It is still unclear though if all the customization features are going to be provided to Switch owners.

Notably, even if all of the major components are included, the Switch edition may be a step behind the ones coming out on other current-gen consoles in terms of visuals.

Mazique described it as a "slight disparity."

Still, Switch players are going to get a version of the game that they can take with them even if they are going out, so that may make up for the slight visual downgrade.

The latest installment of the "NBA 2K" franchise is due out initially for the Switch on Sept. 19, although it may only be the digital edition released on that day. According to a news release from Take-Two, the physical edition of the game is due out later in the fall.

More news about "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.