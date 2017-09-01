'NBA 2K18' News: The Five Highest-Rated Frontcourt Players in the Game Revealed

YouTube courtesy of NBA 2K LeBron James wearing the new uniform of the Cleveland Cavaliers inside 'NBA 2K18'

After releasing player ratings individually, "NBA 2K18's" developers are finally revealing overall marks in bulk. And now, basketball fans can find out which frontcourt players have been rated as the best in the game.

To no one's surprise, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is the game's best frontcourt player. James showed last season that he still has plenty left in the tank and he looks more than capable of keeping up his elite level of play even as he enters his 15th season.

James will be sporting an overall rating of 97 inside the game on launch day.

Following closely behind James – trailing behind by just one point, in fact – is Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. Durant has always been known as one of the best scorers in the NBA, but last season, he showed that he can be a top-level defender as well.

Placing third is another forward, and he is none other than the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard. Leonard's overall rating of 95 is well-deserved after he just put together one of the most impressive two-way seasons in recent history.

In fourth place is "The Brow" Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is "NBA 2K18's" highest-rated power forward, and thanks to his versatility, he is more than capable of scoring from down in the post or stepping out and hitting some spot-up jumpers. Davis is also a top-shelf rim-protector, so his overall rating of 94 is not just predicated on his offense.

Completing the top five is another Pelican – center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins is one of the few remaining low-post brutes in the league, although he can also remain deadly when spotting up for midrange and at times even three-point shots. Cousins has been given an overall rating of 92.

Basketball fans should keep in mind that these are just launch day ratings, and it is entirely possible that these marks can go up or down over the course of the upcoming NBA season.

"NBA 2K18" is set to be released on Sept. 19.