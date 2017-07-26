'NBA 2K18' News: Trio of All-Stars Featured in First Batch of Screenshots

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K Paul George as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder inside 'NBA 2K18'

"NBA 2K18" is on its way. And while basketball fans wait for this latest installment of the series to arrive, they can check out the recently released screenshots to get a better idea of what the game looks like.

The new screenshots focus on one player each.

First off, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is shown seemingly looking at something in the distance while there is a stoppage in play. DeRozan is the cover athlete for the Canadian version of the game, and it was also revealed previously that he will have a launch day rating of 89.

Next up, fans can also get an early look at the in-game version of Paul George. It still seems strange to see George wearing the uniform of the Oklahoma City Thunder after spending his first few years in the league with the Indiana Pacers. George's overall rating has also been revealed, and he will be sporting a mark of 91 on launch day.

The last of the All-Stars featured in the first set of "NBA 2K18" screenshots is Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. Though Thomas is smaller in stature compared to many of his peers in the league, he has shown time and again that he belongs. Developers have yet to reveal what Thomas' overall rating will be when the game is released.

After looking at the first screenshots, Forbes' Brian Mazique noted that the new player models appear "more realistic" now.

Basketball fans may have also noticed the Nike logo on the jerseys featured in the screenshots, so they will want to adjust to that change as well.

These are just the first screenshots, and the developers will likely be releasing more of them as the game inches closer to its Sept. 19 launch date.

More news about "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.