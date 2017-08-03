'NBA 2K18' News: Two Golden State Warriors and Two Rookies Detailed in Recently Released Screenshots

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K Steph Curry and Kevin Durant inside 'NBA 2K18'

More screenshots are coming out for "NBA 2K18" and some of the latest ones feature the brightest stars of today as well as two up-and-comers who may be carrying the league in the future.

One of the newest screenshots features a pair of former league MVPs who also happen to be teammates on the Golden State Warriors.

Fans can now see what Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant look like in the game, as a new screenshot shows them seemingly about to walk off the floor during a timeout. The character models look pretty spot on, which is important since Curry and Durant are two of the NBA's most recognizable stars.

Apart from displaying what Curry and Durant will look like in the upcoming game, the new screenshot also reveals their player ratings.

Curry, the 2015 and 2016 NBA MVP, has been given an overall rating of 94. Durant, who was named the MVP in 2014, received the higher overall rating, as he will be sporting a 96 on launch day.

The two Warriors likely have some of the highest ratings in the game, though there is a good chance that there are other players who may match or even surpass them.

Next up, another "NBA 2K18" screenshot features two players making their franchise debuts, with these being Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers and Markelle Fultz of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fultz and Ball were taken first and second overall respectively in the 2017 NBA Draft, though it appears that they will be equals in terms of their ratings at least on the game's first day. Both Fultz and Ball will be rocking an overall rating of 80 on launch day, though given how talented they are, those marks may be significantly higher by the end of the upcoming season.

Basketball fans will be able to take the virtual courts with Curry, Durant, Fultz, Ball and other players as soon as "NBA 2K18" is released on Sept. 19.