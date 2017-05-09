'NBA 2K18' Release Date News: Early Tip-Off Access Offered for Pre-Orders

Fans waiting for the release of 2K's "NBA 2K18" will have about four months to twiddle their thumbs, as the newest installment of the basketball simulation video game is expected to arrive in September.

Facebook/NBA-2K18"NBA 2K18" will be released on Sept. 19.

According to IGN, "NBA 2K18" will be released on different platforms on Sept. 19. Aside from the standard edition, there will also be a Legend and a Legend Gold versions, each coming with special contents.

The Legend and Legend Gold editions will reportedly have basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal on its covers.

The Legend edition costs $100. Those who will purchase the package will receive a Shaq poster, stickers and Panini trading cards among others. In-game items will include 100,000 virtual currency and 20 weekly MyTEAM packs.

Meanwhile, the Legend Gold edition will come with a Shaq digital jersey collection, extra trading cards and a Lenticular cover, as well as 250,000 virtual currency and 40 MyTeam Packs. The set will cost $150.

O'Neal recently thanked 2K for choosing him to be part of the company's history once more.

"I want to thank NBA 2K for their continuous support of my basketball and broadcast career. I'm excited to be on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition and I hope my fans have a blast playing it up big man style and re-creating my most legendary in-game moments!" O'Neal said.

As for the standard edition, those who will purchase this are set to receive 5,000 virtual currency, 10 MyTeam Packs and surprise MyPlayer apparel.

All editions are up for pre-orders. Those who will avail of the offer for the special editions will reportedly get an Early Tip-Off Access, which gives them the privilege of accessing the game on Sept. 15, four days earlier than the scheduled game release.

"NBA 2K18" will arrive on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 19.