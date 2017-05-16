'NBA 2K18' Rumors: Are Developers Planning to Include an Additional Game Mode?

Developers have already revealed that Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal will be the cover star of the two "Legend Editions" of "NBA 2K18," but there may be something else of note that they have not announced yet that is also related to the basketball great.

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2KThe cover of 'NBA 2K18's' 'Legend Edition Gold' features Shaquille O'Neal as a Los Angeles Laker

In a recent article, Forbes contributor Brian Mazique pointed out some things that O'Neal mentioned in the press release for the game.

To be more specific, O'Neal talked about the fans getting opportunities to play "big man style," adding that they may be able to recreate his "legendary in-game moments."

Mazique then hints that those lines could mean that there may be some kind of Moments Mode featured in the upcoming installment of the "NBA 2K" franchise.

As many basketball fans know, O'Neal frequently talks about playing like a "true" big man who posts up as opposed to one who scores with a little help from the pick and roll, so this may just be another example of him doing that.

O'Neal also does not seem like the ideal candidate to be the star of a modified Moments Mode, given that he is not known for draining game winners and that his dominance is easier to appreciate when it is spread out over the course of a full contest.

Still, an addition such as this being included in "NBA 2K18" cannot be ruled out, given how developers have sought more ways to differentiate entries of the franchise from one another.

If done right, a new Moments Mode featuring O'Neal and perhaps even some other players may help allow the next entry of this series to truly stand out.

Basketball fans will likely have to wait a little longer to learn if there is indeed a new Moments Mode included, and they should also hear more about other important game details soon.

"NBA 2K18" is set to be released on Sept. 19, while those who pre-order certain special editions of the game can start playing on Sept. 15.