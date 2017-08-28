'NBA 2K18' Rumors: Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett To Be Guest Commentators for Games?

Bryant and Garnett may be the newest additions to a rotating cast of commentators

"NBA 2K18" is expected to introduce several gameplay and mode-specific changes, and even the cast of commentators may be different this time around.

Recently, a listing for the game posted by EB Games Australia included some interesting and yet unconfirmed details.

To be more specific, one part of the listing noted that the game will feature special guest commentary provided by hardwood legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

The listing appears to have been updated, but a screenshot of it can be seen in this tweet from "@ThatKiddKuda."

Bryant and Garnett are certainly no strangers to the "NBA 2K" franchise as virtual players, and the former was even featured as the cover athlete for "NBA 2K17's" "Legend Edition."

This listing is hinting at something different and potentially interesting, however, as Bryant and Garnett may be included in the upcoming game, but instead of being playable characters, they may be contributing commentary and their insights instead.

There are also some questions surrounding how Bryant and Garnett may work as commentators inside "NBA 2K18."

In all likelihood, if they really are going to be featured as broadcasters, that means they will be joining an already sizable cast of commentators.

"NBA 2K17" features a rotating cast of commentators. Kevin Harlan is the anchor of the commentary team and the play-by-play announcer, and he is flanked by two other commentators that could vary from one game to the next.

The other commentators included are Greg Anthony, Brent Barry, Doris Burke, Clark Kellogg, Steve Smith and Chris Webber. It is possible that Bryant and Garnett will be joining that cast of commentators or perhaps they may be replacing some of the ones previously included.

Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson are featured during the pre-game, halftime and post-game programs, and they are shown working from either inside a studio or from a set located in an arena. Given that those three work together on the popular basketball analysis show "Inside the NBA" in real-life, it is unlikely that Bryant and Garnett will be replacing any of them.

Bryant and Garnett's inclusion as commentators inside "NBA 2K18" remains uncertain for now, but more details about it should be made available soon.