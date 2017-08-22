'NBA 2K18' Rumors: What Could Be the Overall Rating Given to Philadelphia 76ers Forward Ben Simmons?

Simmons has opted not to reveal the overall rating that has been given to him

Reuters/Brad Penner Jun 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Ben Simmons (LSU) is interviewed after being selected as the number one overall pick to the... Brad Penner June 24, 2016 08:48am EDT

Over the past few weeks, some of the players who are going to be featured in "NBA 2K18" have been revealing what overall ratings they have been given by the developers. However, there is at least one young member of the Philadelphia 76ers that has not followed that trend up to this point.

Recently, 2K Sports' digital marketing director Ronnie Singh sent Sixers forward Ben Simmons the overall rating that he will be sporting inside the upcoming game on launch day.

Deviating from what other players have done, however, Simmons did not share the image containing his overall rating and has still not done so up to this point.

It is still unclear why Simmons has not shared the image.

Singh indicated that Simmons' refusal to post the image containing the rating could be because the Australian star is not too happy about the score he has been given.

Simmons, for his part, has noted that he does not care about the rating developers have assigned to his virtual counterpart since he is not interested in the upcoming game, though he did share that he is "all about" "Call of Duty."

With Simmons not sharing the image containing his "NBA 2K18" rating, the only way fans can learn about it ahead of launch day may be to look to the past.

Noted in this earlier post on the 76ers' team website, Simmons' launch day rating for "NBA 2K17" was 79. Given that Simmons was unable to play in any regular season game last year due to injury, it is likely that his overall rating is still hovering around or may even be exactly 79.

A 79 is not exactly an ideal overall rating to have, but it is far from a terrible one too.

In any case, it looks like basketball fans will have to wait until "NBA 2K18" is released on Sept. 19 to find out for sure what overall rating has been given to Simmons.