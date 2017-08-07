'NBA 2K18' Rumors: Who Will Be the Game's Highest Rated Player?

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors has the highest overall rating confirmed thus far

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K Steph Curry and Kevin Durant inside 'NBA 2K18'

Surprising as it may be, player ratings inside sports games have been topics of interest - and at times, contention - among fans and athletes alike, which should explain why the ongoing revelations of overall marks for players to be featured inside "NBA 2K18" have garnered plenty of attention already.

Fans in particular want to know who the game's top player is. But thus far, developers have yet to say who has been given that honor.

Currently, the player with the highest overall mark that has been revealed is reigning NBA Finals MVP, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

Durant has been given an overall rating of 96 for launch day, which seems to be on the mark. He memorably took his game to another level during the Warriors recent clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Finals.

The former regular season MVP not only torched the Cavaliers on the offensive end, but he also made his presence felt defensively, causing problems with his length on the perimeter. He even emerged as a solid rim protector for a team in need of one.

As Forbes' Brian Mazique noted, there are still some other players who could challenge and potentially even surpass Durant's 96 inside "NBA 2K18."

Mazique identified LeBron James of the Cavaliers, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and Durant's former teammate on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook, as players who could receive higher ratings than the Golden State Warrior. Houston Rockets guard James Harden also displayed MVP form throughout much of last season, and that should warrant consideration from the developers as well.

At this point though, James still has to be considered the favorite to earn the highest overall mark in the upcoming game.

James has done little to show that he is slipping, which is remarkable, considering how long he has already been in the league. Plus, even though the Cavaliers did lose to the Warriors, he still put in a stellar effort on both sides of the court.

James is still widely regarded as the best basketball player in the world today, and that will likely translate to him being the highest rated player in "NBA 2K18" as well.