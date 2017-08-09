'NBA 2K18' Rumors: Who Will Be the Game's Top-Rated Point Guard?

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K John Wall is one of the higher-rated point guards in 'NBA 2K18'

Point guard is arguably the deepest position in the league today where there are some superstars present, a number of All-Star caliber players lurking, and several other talented playmakers around. This will make it interesting to see which floor general is going to get the highest rating once "NBA 2K18" is released.

Currently, developers have revealed the ratings for three All-Star point guards, who include the game's cover athlete, a newly-minted "supermax" player and a two-time league MVP.

Beginning with the cover athlete, while there are rumors swirling on where he will be playing next season, current Cleveland Cavaliers playmaker Kyrie Irving will still be a potent offensive threat inside the game. Irving manages to be one of the more spectacular basketball players alive today, thanks to his slick handles and incredible ability to finish at the rim. Taking all of that into account, developers have given Irving an overall mark of 90.

Next up is John Wall, a player who recently inked a long-term extension to remain as the face of the Washington Wizards. Wall emerged as one of the breakout stars of the most recent postseason, and while his Wizards ultimately fell short of reaching the conference finals, the future remains bright for the team and its franchise point guard. Wall has also been given an overall rating of 90 inside "NBA 2K18."

Outdoing Irving and Wall, at least in terms of overall rating inside the upcoming game, is the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Curry showed that he can be as devastating as ever, even after accommodating the arrival of fellow superstar Kevin Durant. Developers have recognized Curry's ability to still thrive and even dominate with another great player in town, and that has led to him earning an overall score of 94.

So, will Curry be the highest-rated point guard on launch day?

There is certainly a chance of that happening, but it is worth noting that overall ratings for new Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and 2016-17 regular season MVP Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder have not been revealed yet.

Westbrook, in particular, has a good case for being the top-rated point guard, especially following a season where he did not just win the top individual award, but one where he also averaged a triple-double.

More news about "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.