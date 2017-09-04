'NBA 2K18' to Get Online Social Hub Called 'Neighborhoods'

Facebook/NBA2K A new mode will be added to "NBA 2K18."

2K Sports has announced that its upcoming basketball simulation video game, "NBA 2K18," will be getting an exciting new mode.

Together with developer Visual Concepts, 2K revealed that the upgrade called "Neighborhoods" will be a sort of intersection point between the three other modes "MyPark," "Pro-Am," and "MyCareer." According to GameSpot, it is essentially a social space or an online hub where players can interact with each other, hang out and play mini-games and even customize their avatars. The Neighborhoods are several city blocks strategically placed near the basketball courts in "NBA 2K18."

In the mode, players can change their character's appearance by getting a new haircut or even a tattoo. They can also buy apparel from the Foot Locker. Just like in "MyPark," "Pro-Am," and "MyCareer," gamers can also improve their ratings in "Neighborhoods." By exploring the hub and interacting with others, they can gain points and improve their ratings.

Meanwhile, Video Gamer reported that "NBA 2K18" will also have an overarching meta-game called "Road to 99." This will reportedly help players work on their overall rating in "MyPLAYER."

Details on the upcoming simulation game have been kept under wraps, but it has been teased previously that basketball superstars Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant are going to be guest commentators. Kyrie Irving will also be part of the character roster, but he will still be wearing the Cavaliers' uniform as shown in the cover of "NBA 2K18."

Fans of the game are waiting for Sept. 19 to come for its scheduled launch in different platforms like the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Those who pre-ordered "NBA 2K18" will get their copy much earlier on Sept. 15. 2K Sports is also set to release a physical version of the game later this year, according to sources.