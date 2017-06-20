NBA Draft 2017 News: Markelle Fultz Could End Up in Philadelphia 76ers

In the latest news on the National Basketball Association Draft this year, the No. 1 pick holder Boston Celtics reportedly agreed to trade the chance to obtain Markelle Fultz to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTigerMarkelle Fultz at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

It is important to note that the reports referring to the draft trade have not indicated whether the deal was sealed and done. NBA.com says the news came from "league sources," while the one from Los Angeles Times only said Boston and Philadelphia "agreed in principle."

Meanwhile, Fultz appears to be happy with whichever team that signs him. Commenting on the rumors, the Washington Huskies freshman said (via NBA.com): "I really don't pay a lot of attention to [the rumors]. I'm blessed enough. ... I don't really pay attention to everything that's going on. I'm truly blessed to be in this position. Whatever happens, I'm looking forward to taking my talents to wherever I go."

Fultz is one of the notable point guards to enter the professional league this year. During his work at the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Season 2016-17, he was able to garner an average of 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, if the Celtics did trade the No. 1 pick off to the 76ers, they are most likely going to land other promising players such as Kansas Jayhawks' Josh Jackson, Duke Blue Devils' Jayson Tatum or another point guard De'Aaron Fox from the University of Kentucky.

It can also be recalled that just recently, Boston was one of the rumored teams to pose very high interest in acquiring the University of Kansas freshman, Jackson.

There was even a report about an unnamed general manager from another NBA team who claimed that he knows Jackson makes up the perfect player in the eyes of Boston's GM Danny Ainge. The anonymous GM reportedly said: "From all my conversations with them, I'm convinced they'll take Jackson No. 1."

Meanwhile, reports have it that Jackson had been to two pre-draft workout sessions with the Los Angeles Lakers where he is believed to be contending with UCLA's Lonzo Ball for the Lakers' No. 2 pick. The Sacramento Kings also arranged a pre-draft workout session with Jackson which the Phoenix Suns reportedly attended as well to check him out.

All these rumors will be confirmed at the NBA Draft 2017 on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. EDT that will commence at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There will be a live telecast via ESPN.