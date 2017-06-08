NBA Draft 2017 News & Rumors: Lakers Still Eyeing UCLA's Lonzo Ball For No. 2 Pick?

With the 2017 NBA Draft happening soon, the rumor mill has been getting some serious workout on speculations about who will be picked and who may be passed on in this year's roster of candidates.

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTigerLonzo Ball at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game

One potential draft pick who's been making the most buzz of late is University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) star, Lonzo Ball. In a tweet posted on Saturday, June 3, NBA reporter Jordan Schultz said that if the draft were held on that day, the Los Angeles Lakers would have made a pass on Lonzo, further claiming that said team "isn't convinced he's a star" and were still a tad concerned about his father, LaVar's social media antics.

LaVar has openly and repeatedly expressed his hope for Lonzo to be drafted by the Lakers, who has won the No. 2 pick in the draft lottery held last month.

But while concerns are high over the future drama that LaVar might bring to whichever team ends up picking Lonzo, Philadelphia 76ers' adviser, Jerry Colangelo said that teams should not bypass the player just because they are concerned about the people around him.

Colangelo was on the Carlin and Reese radio show on 94 WIP last Friday, June 2, and was quoted as saying, as per ESPN, "At the end of the day, what wins in this league is talent, and [Lonzo] is a very talented young man."

In an interview with L.A. Media following an extensive workout at the Lakers' training facility on Wednesday, June 7, Lonzo said that should Lakers decide not to draft him, he would still go to any team that does and "just play basketball."

When asked about what type of leadership qualities he thought he could bring to the professional league, Lonzo said, "Just bringing in a winning attitude, banding everyone together, and getting this done together."

The 2017 NBA Draft will happen on Thursday, June 22, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. It will be aired nationally in the United States by sports television channel ESPN.