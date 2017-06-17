NBA Draft 2017 Rumors: More Teams Eyeing Lakers' Top Pick Josh Jackson?

As the countdown to the NBA Draft 2017 narrows down, league rumors have it that more teams are becoming interested in one of the Los Angeles Lakers' top picks, Josh Jackson.

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTigerJosh Jackson at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game in United Center at Chicago, Illinois.

Josh Jackson is one of the most promising college basketball players today, and several NBA teams agree. He recently went for a second workout session with the Lakers, which means they are really extending their effort to see if Jackson would be the right fit for the rebuilding team.

The Kansas Jayhawks freshman stands 6-foot-8 and has racked up an average of 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists per game during the National Collegiate Athletic Association's 2016-17 season.

According to a Lakers Nation interview with Jackson right after the said workout, Lakers president Magic Johnson was there to personally check out his performance. However, the team has not made their decision yet as sources claimed the team is also negotiating with Lonzo Ball, who is currently playing for the University of California, Los Angeles.

There have been reports that the Sacramento Kings are considering trading their No. 5 and 10 draft picks in exchange for the Philadelphia 76ers' No. 3 spot. According to Philly.com, the Sacramento front office is chasing the chance to land Jackson, who is expected to be drafted in the top 4 slots. However, several reporters shared they have sources who say otherwise.

Meanwhile, another set of rumors recently circulated that suggested the Boston Celtics are considering taking in Jackson and making him this year's No. 1 draft. This news in particular comes as a surprise to many NBA fans as people thought the Celtics had already decided to take in Markelle Fultz of the University of Washington.

However, several reports referenced an article from ESPN's Chad Ford that said the Celtics are quite serious about Jackson. An unnamed general manager of another NBA team was quoted as saying: "I've picked Danny's brain for years. Jackson is an Ainge player all the way. Tough, athletic, long, versatile, elite motor. ... From all my conversations with them, I'm convinced they'll take Jackson No. 1." Ainge is the Celtics' GM.

Also, on Wednesday, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro tipped through his Twitter page that the Phoenix Suns, who holds the No. 4 pick, had also arranged a workout session with Jackson in Sacramento on that day.

The NBA Draft 2017 happens on Thursday, June 22.