NBA Draft Lottery 2017 News Update: Point Guards to Be in Demand; New York Knicks Looking to Re-Sign Derrick Rose Instead of a Draft Pick?

This year's NBA Draft Lottery is expected to be one for the books with the point guards dominating the top portion of the board.

(Photo: Facebook/Washington Husky Men's Basketball)Washington PG Markelle Fultz in action.

Markelle Fultz of Washington remains the top selection. The point guard is expected to land on Boston Celtics, if not Lonzo Ball of the UCLA Bruins.

Both of them occupy a slot in the top-three NBA Draft Lottery mock by Bleacher Report. Completing the trio is Josh Jackson, the small forward of Kansas.

The abovementioned site notes that point guards will be in demand in NBA Draft Lottery 2017 as many teams are in urgent need in that department.

If the Sacramento Kings would want this section to be airtight, it is expected the team would want to pick out a talented point guard from the NBA Draft Lottery to help out Darren Collison and Ty Lawson.

Also, with Derrick Rose becoming a free agent, the New York Knicks would want to start looking for a replacement, the NBA Draft Lottery being their best bet.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the team will not be one of those who will be chasing point guards in the upcoming draft. Rose is apparently interested in rejoining the Knicks.

"He expressed that he wants to be back. We talked about him going through rehab and work and whatever he has to do. And he's chosen to go back to Chicago to do that," Knicks president Phil Jackson told New York Post.

He said that Rose "enjoyed playing" for the Knicks despite the losses, something that comes a surprise to Jackson "because he's been on some very successful teams."

"But he wants to redeem himself as a player, which I like that attitude. I like who Derrick represents as himself. He's very direct about taking on a big challenge," he went on to say.

Whether or not Rose will be coming back, the Knicks are looking to pluck a point guard from the NBA Draft Lottery 2017 with their top 10 lottery pick. However, he also seems to be very interested in having Rose back.