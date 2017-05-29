NBA Finals 2017 Dates, Predictions: First Game Tips Off on June 1

The month of June can't come soon enough for National Basketball Association fans, as the highly anticipated rematch of the defending champs Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors starts on June 1. Analysts and fans have been keeping busy, for the time being, by making their predictions for the Finals match-up of the two teams.

Reuters/Kyle TeradaGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017.

Mike Brown, filling in as head coach for the Golden State Warriors for the stricken Steve Kerr, has an interesting perspective on the coming NBA finals between the two teams. Brown has been the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers for six long seasons and has been with them for the 2007 NBA Finals as well, according to Bleacher Report.

The substitute coach compared the upcoming match against the Cavaliers in the upcoming NBA Finals to the "Lion King" theme of the "circle of life." How will coach Mike Brown fare against his previous players?

Analysts give Brown's team the advantage ahead of the Finals, as different sources agree on the assessment that the Golden State Warriors are hugely favored in this finals match-up, according to ESPN. For the first game, Golden State is considered a 71 percent favorite to take game one from Cleveland, and the home court advantage that the Warriors will enjoy could play a huge part in this estimate.

As for the outcome, again, the Golden State Warriors are the favorite to win it all this year. A panel of analysts and fans give the NBA Finals an average chance of 71.5 percent to be won by the Warriors, versus just a 28.5 percent chance that the Cavaliers will go home with the trophy.

Game one will start on Thursday, June 1, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC, and it will take place on Golden State's home court as they host the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA Finals 2017. Game two will still be in the Golden State on Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.