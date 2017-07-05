NBA Free Agency 2017 News: Nets, Otto Porter Jr. Agree at Max Offer Sheet; Will the Wizards Keep Him?

Wikimedia Commons/By Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA Otto Porter Jr. in a game between Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks on April 26, 2017.

Recent updates state that Washington Wizards' key player Otto Porter Jr. has agreed to the maximum offer sheet presented by the Brooklyn Nets. Will Porter's current team match the price to keep him?

Now that the National Basketball Association free agency has opened, some of the most promising players in the league are back at it, and it is time for teams to go on a costly shopping spree.

Recent updates state that Porter reached an agreement with the Nets for a max offer sheet containing a four-year contract for $106.5 million. Other reports say the Nets' proposal was worth $104 million.

Now, Porter's current team has 48 hours to match the offer since he is a restricted free agent. In NBA's free agency vocabulary, this means Porter has the right to sign with other NBA franchises unless his current team places a proposal with the same amount as the Nets'.

Porter is currently one of the most sought-after players in the free agency and is open to the possibility of transferring to other teams. According to ESPN, Porter's agent had previously "made [it] abundantly clear" that for other teams to acquire the promising small forward, they need to present a max offer sheet.

Previous reports have it that Porter got the first max offer sheet that held a four-year contract worth $106.5 million from the Sacramento Kings. Just a day after that, league sources spilled that the Brooklyn Nets have also joined the negotiations to acquire Porter.

The Washington Post says it is unlikely for the Wizards to let Porter go. But the team is also weighing their options especially since putting up a towering price for their scoring machine would incredibly limit their spending in the free agency period.

In the NBA's 2016-17 season, Porter's performance was averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, he has also become one of the players to watch out for in the three-point area with a 43.4 percent success rate in the last season.