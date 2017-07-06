NBA Free Agency 2017 News: OKC Acquires George, Patterson

The last few weeks have featured the most exciting moments of the NBA offseason, as fans watched Gordon Hayward being traded to the Boston Celtics and Paul George to Oklahoma Thunder. But the moratorium period has not ended. Teams could still make decisions within this time.

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports December 1, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George (24) controls the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half at Staples Center

Oklahoma Thunder is strengthening their defensive front as they have brought George into the mix. Andre Roberson, who is dubbed as the team's best perimeter defender, is set to play for Thunder for three more years, as he recently signed a new $30 million deal, according to ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

George, Roberson, and Patrick Patterson are expected to form a stronger defensive front. Patterson signed a $16.4 million deal with a player option in his third year.

Reports say that the Boston Celtics might be eyeing another big addition to their team, Marc Gasol, following Gordon Hayward's transfer. Hayward is expected to sign a four-year $128 million contract with the team before the moratorium period comes to a close. But before that happens, the Celtics have to trade either Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley, or Marcus Smart to make enough salary cap space to sign him in.

As for free agent Dion Waiters, he has finally settled on a team. He will stay with Miami Heat for a good four more years. He has agreed to sign a $52 million contract.

Other reports suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers are after Lebron James' former teammate Udonis Haslem. While the Cavs have kept still this offseason, the Associated Press claims that the Cavs have better plans for Heat's veteran player on their team.

Furthermore, Heat is thinking of retiring Chris Bosh's number. Doctors have yet to clear the basketball star to return to the court. Bosh is suffering from recurring blood clots. Heat has decided to waive the player.

More updates should arrive soon.