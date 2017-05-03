NBA Free Agency 2017 News: Vince Carter Intends to Play Until He's 42

Vince Carter is one of the players who might be heading to the National Basketball Association's free agency this year, and he recently revealed that he wants to continue playing until he is 42.

REUTERS/Brett Davis-USA TODAY SportsMar 16, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) dives for a loose ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at Philips Arena.

Talking to RealGM.com, Carter said: "I said to myself 'I want to play 15 years.' I don't know where I got that from. And the I got to 15 years and I kept going. I never capped it, but at the same time I've had a lot of players remind me of things I've said."

He adds: "I'm still saying 'two more years and I'm done.'"

Vince Carter is the 1st 40-year-old player to make 6 3-pointers in a game (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/ZbEI0nb2Ol — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2017

Carter is currently 40 years old and is the oldest active NBA player this season. He is proving that some athletes still manage to keep their talent on the court despite their age, just like him. However, his age might still be a factor if he ends up going back to free agency this year.

NBA free agency will have a very interesting and busy year with several NBA All-Stars heading there in 2017, such as Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin and more.

International Business Times noted that Carter may not be as big as the names mentioned but his dedication to continue playing goes beyond the amount written on his paycheck. This could be one factor that team managements will consider.

The same report commented that Carter, despite his age, is still able to deliver good playing minutes for the team. With the experience he has, he can also contribute in the coaching department and team leadership as well, which is probably another matter to consider for teams who might want to make an offer for Carter.

Based on what transpired in this year's playoffs, it is suggested that the teams that were not able to advance such as the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers could be some of the best places for Carter to fit in.