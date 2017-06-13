NBA Free Agency 2017 Rumors: Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade to Stay With Respective Teams?

Since the Golden State Warriors have been named as the 2017 National Basketball Association champions, all eyes are starting to focus on the free agency market to observe who among the list of players will make the next big move.

REUTERS/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and guard Stephen Curry celebrate with Curry's daughter Riley after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in game five of the NBA Finals.

According to reports, the Warriors' point guard and team captain Stephen Curry is on top of the list of all free agents after his four-year contract with the team expires this season. However, sources have claimed that there is no sign that Curry is planning to move to a different team. The Warriors are believed to be preparing to offer him a super-max contract under the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) provision that lets teams retain their star players.

Reports also claimed that Curry may be offered a new deal by the GSW that could be worth over $200 million. This means that it would be impossible to see Curry on any other team other than the current NBA champion.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade is rumored to take advantage of his $23.8 million player option for the upcoming NBA season. But some of his teammates in the Chicago Bulls reportedly know the way where the 35-year-old shooting guard is leaning towards for 2017–2018.

"He definitely sounds like a guy who's coming back," a member of the team stated in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times. "I just feel like when you're talking about recruiting [potential free agents] and what you hope your [teammates] are working on [this summer], you're in."

The publication also claimed that it would not be impossible to see Wade back with the Bulls since he will earn more money if he stays with the team compared to the risk that he will take if he opts to test the free agency market.

Wade's decision regarding his stay or departure from the Bulls is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.