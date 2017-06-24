NBA Free Agency 2017 Updates: LA Clippers' Blake Griffin, Chris Paul to Test Free Agency Market

Blake Griffin opted out of his outstanding contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSONLA Clippers players Blake Griffin and Chris Paul both opted to use their early termination option to become unrestricted free agents in the upcoming 2017–2018 NBA season.

A source close to the player reportedly told The Association Press that the 28-year-old power forward decided to test the free agency market after being with the Clippers since 2009.

According to the report, Griffin's decision is already expected since it will allow him to get a bigger offer from the Clippers or be offered with a better deal from other teams.

Based on a Twitter post by reporter Brad Turner, Griffin can earn as much as $175 million in five years with the Clippers, or have a four-year deal with another deal worth $130 million.

Griffin's seven-season career with the Clippers allowed him to have an average of 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, with 21.6 scoring and 8.1 rebounds average recorded during the 2016–2017 NBA season. However, he missed 83 games during his last three seasons with the team due to several injuries.

Aside from Griffin, his teammate Chris Paul also reportedly decided to exercise his option to terminate his contract with the Clippers early so he could also become a restricted free agent.

Paul can reportedly earn as much as $205 million in the next five seasons if he decides to play with the Clippers again, or earn as much as $152 million in four years if he moves to another team.

Yet according to reports, both players have yet to inform the team about their decisions. Griffin is expected to talk to the Clippers before Wednesday, while Paul still have until Thursday to tell them about his plans to opt out of their contract.

Reports also claim that the team is planning to re-sign both players and offer them maximum deals.

Both Griffin's and Paul's camps are expected to make their announcements about their free agency plans in the coming days.