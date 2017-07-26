NBA Free Agency News 2017: Derrick Rose Joins the Cleveland Cavaliers for One Year

REUTERS/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) during the second half at the United Center. Chicago won 97-95.

Derrick Rose has found a new home with the Cleveland Cavaliers, at least for one year.

The Cavaliers confirmed through their official website on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Rose — the National Basketball Association's Most Valuable Player in 2011.

In the announcement of Rose's transfer to Cleveland, general manager Koby Altman confirmed that the player had several options other than the Cavaliers. "But his specific mindset, goals and total focus and commitment to winning are what resulted in him signing with the Cavaliers," Koltman explained.

As for Rose, his goal for the upcoming season is clear - to win the championship. The 6-foot-3 point guard said: "Being able to play with the Cavaliers and compete for a championship is the only thing that matters for me."

While Cleveland will naturally not release specifics about Rose's contract, several reports have it that he agreed to a deal that will only pay him $2.1 million — equivalent to a veteran's minimum salary.

ESPN also claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers talked with Rose and tried to offer him "more playing time and money." However, as Rose clearly mentioned, his goal this year is to win a championship title, and Cleveland could be his ticket to get there.

Rose has had an unfortunate bout with a series of injuries that struck him after winning the 2011 MVP award. Despite that, the New York Knicks took the risk of signing him in the previous season.

Rose had delivered fairly well in the 64 games he played for the New York Knicks before suffering another torn meniscus that forced him to exit the season early. He marked an average of 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in the 2016-17 season.

Meanwhile, there are also claims, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that Rose had reached out to LeBron James "through the process that led him to the Cavaliers." It can be recalled that James dropped a major hint that Rose would be joining their team just a few moments before the management confirmed the news.