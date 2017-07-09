NBA Free Agency News: Tim Hardaway Jr. Goes to New York; Miami Signs Kelly Olynyk

Wikimedia Commons/By Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA Tim Hardaway Jr. making a shot in a game between Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards on April 26, 2017.

Some of the most recent news surrounding this year's National Basketball Association''s free agency deals include Tim Hardaway Jr. transferring to the New York Knicks and Kelly Olynyk signing up with the Miami Heat.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Signs New York's Offer Sheet

Reports have it that on July 6, Hardaway agreed to sign a four-year offer sheet worth $71 million with the New York Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks was not keen on re-signing their 6-foot-6 shooting guard and did not match the offer, thus sealing Hardaway's deal with the Knicks.

Restricted free agents like Hardaway can sign any offer they want while in free agency. The offer will only push through if their current team does not match it within 48 hours from the time of signing.

“Bringing back Tim to his original @NBA home is an exciting time for him & this franchise.”



[MORE on @T_HardJR: https://t.co/BqKioiNwst] pic.twitter.com/7YeRoS3trE — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 8, 2017

ESPN's sources said there was a provision in the signed offer sheet that states the Knicks must pay 50 percent of Hardaway's annual salary on or before Oct. 1 each season. The report said it was an unusual clause to include in an NBA player's contract, but the Brooklyn Nets did it first with their four-year, $106.5 million offer to Washington's Otto Porter Jr.

During the NBA's 2016-17 regular season, Hardaway's performance was averaging 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. However, there are doubts on the Knicks' strategy and the cost spent on signing Hardaway. Several reports claimed that several NBA executives and agents were surprised at the Knicks' move while others thought it was not the best choice if the New York franchise seriously wants to rebuild.

Kelly Olynyk Leaves Boston for Miami

Meanwhile, another interesting piece of news related to the NBA's free agency is Olynyk's move to the Miami Heat.

On Friday, Miami confirmed the news through an official statement. In it, team president Pat Riley admitted that they immediately wooed Olynyk as soon as he became an unrestricted free agent.

"He is not only a post player, he can also play away from the basket. What we like the most is that he is a playmaker, tough defender and rugged rebounder. At just 26 years old, he fits in perfect with our young core that will play together in their primes," Riley added.

The announcement did not provide details on Olynyk's contract, but ESPN was told by the player's agent that the amount involved was at least $50 million for a four-year deal.

On Saturday, Miami shared a video through social media where Olynyk was seen signing the documents at the Heat's headquarters.

Boston's former big man performed with the kind of presence on the hard court that Miami needs in order to do better in the next season. During the 2016-17 regular season, the 7-foot Canadian basketball player performed with an average of 9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and two assists per game.