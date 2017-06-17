NBA Free Agency Rumors 2017: Heat to Let Go of Chris Bosh; Dewayne Dedmon Refuses Player Option From Spurs

Aside from the upcoming National Basketball Association Awards on June 26, fans of the league are now looking forward to the end of the month to hear the final decisions of players on the free agency list to learn if there will be major transfers happening for the 2017–2018 season.

Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Is Miami Heat willing to let go of Chris Bosh next season?

One of the most notable names included in the free agency list is Miami Heat's Chris Bosh. The 33-year-old power forward was forced to be on the sidelines since February 2016 because of his blood clot issues.

But while Bosh is not yet ready to retire from the sport, the Heat management, his camp and the NBA players' association came to a tentative resolution that would let all parties move on in case he could not secure a clean bill of health.

According to reports, Bosh is still guaranteed to get $52 million in the next two seasons. But even if a huge chunk of that salary is still covered by insurance, he is still part of the Heat's salary cap which limits their chance to replace him. With the help of the tentative agreement, Heat can be given the chance to remove the 11-time NBA All-Star member from the team.

However, all camps have to review the clauses of the agreement before it can be finalized.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon reportedly declined his $3 million player option and decided to become an unrestricted free agent.

According to reports, Dedmon could possibly become one of the most sought-after centers in the NBA free agency market because of his impressive performance during the 2017 Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. But the Spurs may not be able to afford his asking price due to its limited cap space.

The team is also rumored to be looking forward to signing Chris Paul for next season, which means that they must really let go of Dedmon to be able to make their next move.

Reports also revealed that the players and teams will only have until Thursday, June 29, to take advantage of their early termination options. On the other hand, teams and free agents can start signing new contracts on July 6.