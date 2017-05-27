NBA Free Agency Rumors: Is There a Place for Derrick Rose With the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Derrick Rose, the former league MVP who played for the Chicago Bulls for much of his professional career before suiting up for the New York Knicks this past season, is a free agent this summer, and there may be a team in Minnesota keeping a close eye on him.

Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY SportsNew York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Jan 7, 2017.

According to a recent report from ESPN's Ian Begley, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking at Rose as a "potential free-agent target this summer."

It was an interesting revelation, mainly because it does not seem like Rose would be the best fit with this current iteration of the Timberwolves.

SB Nation recently outlined many of the reasons why Rose may not work well with the 2017-18 Timberwolves team, ranging from cap-related reasons to simple basketball compatibility.

Given the roster's construction, it would seem like the Wolves would benefit more from adding shooters as opposed to yet another player who specializes in getting to the rim. On top of that, the team may simply be better off just seeing what they really have in 2016 draftee Kris Dunn before they move forward with signing another player such as Rose.

Still, perhaps there is more to the Wolves' interest in Rose than just basketball fit.

After all, Rose has an existing relationship with current Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, and it was under the latter's tutelage that the former grew to become one of the NBA's premiere guards.

Perhaps Thibodeau sees in Rose someone who can serve as a template for the younger players on the team, an elite athlete who maximized his talents and turned into a superstar. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are elite athletes and maybe they have things to learn from the veteran Rose.

It is also no secret that the Wolves struggled defensively last season, and the move to sign Rose could be an attempt to help with those issues by bringing someone in who is familiar with Thibodeau's schemes.

Even so, Minnesota signing Rose may still be a questionable move at best, but that does not mean that the transaction will not be made this offseason.

More news about the latest NBA rumors should be made available soon.