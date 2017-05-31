NBA Free Agency Rumors: Why Returning to the Los Angeles Clippers Still Seems Likely for Chris Paul

Chris Paul has established himself as one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. But despite his individual brilliance, postseason success has remained elusive for him. Will that push him to consider switching teams?

Reuters/Richard MacksonApr 17, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) and Portland Trail Blazers center Ed Davis (17) go... Richard Mackson April 18, 2016 01:37am EDT

Paul and forward Blake Griffin have become the faces of the Los Angeles Clippers for the past few years, as they brought winning basketball to a franchise that had simply not seen enough of it through much of its existence.

Still, all that winning in the regular season has not translated directly into sustained postseason success, as the Clippers have yet to even make it to the third round of the playoffs. They even seem to be regressing since they bowed out in the first round during their two most recent trips to the postseason.

Constantly coming up short when the games matter most probably does not sit well with a fierce competitor such as Paul, which could explain why some recent rumblings have hinted that the star point guard may opt for a change of scenery.

Making things even more interesting is that the San Antonio Spurs, which is widely regarded as the NBA's model franchise, may be the team looking to bring Paul into the fold.

The rumored move even makes sense in a lot of ways too as Paul could join a deeper and more talented team in San Antonio. The Spurs may benefit too, as they could enjoy a massive upgrade at the point guard spot.

Before Spurs fans get too excited, however, Paul joining the team still seems like a pipe dream at this point.

Speaking recently to CBS Sports Radio, Yahoo's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Spurs would have to do something unprecedented for them in order to create the cap space needed to sign Paul. Given how much roster depth the Spurs may need to give up to sign Paul, it may be worth asking if the move may even make that much of a difference in the long run.

Furthermore, Wojnarowski pointed out that Paul would have to leave a large sum of money on the table if he left the Clippers this summer. He said the Clippers are still the "overwhelming favorite" to sign Paul to a new contract.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Paul may be thinking or has thought about joining the Spurs. But given the sacrifices the team may have to make, things may become too complex for it to be workable.

Chris Paul re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers this summer is by no means guaranteed, but given the alternatives, it is hard to see anything different happening as well.