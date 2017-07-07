NBA Free Agency Update: Nick Young Signs With the Golden State Warriors

Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0), Jan. 14, 2017.

Nick Young, a free agent previously with the Los Angeles Lakers, has agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning National Basketball Association champions Golden State Warriors.

Young and the Warriors' front office have agreed on a one-year contract for the shooter, valued at $5.2 million, as first announced by Adrian Wojnarowski for ESPN on Twitter. The news reportedly came from Young's agent, according to the insider.

"Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN," Wojnarowski announced in his tweet on Thursday, July 6.

Nick Young, known by fans and players in the league as "Swaggy P," is estimated to be a great pickup for the Warriors for their backup unit. He averaged 13.2 points last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, boosted by a 40 percent shooting rate from the three point line according to SB Nation.

"Swaggy P" has gained notoriety for some well-known court antics and wacky celebrations on court, but he is seen as a possible productive contributor for the defending champions. His place in the bench came at the expense of Ian Clark and Matt Barnes, who was let go as free agents by the Golden State Warriors in favor of Young and Omri Casspi.

Young is considered to be at the height of his career, having come off one of his best seasons in the league in the previous season, according to Bleacher Report. He is among an exclusive tier of players last season who met or exceeded the 40 percent three-point shooting mark at more than seven shots beyond the arc per game.

This puts him as one of six players, which include Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kyle Lowry, who are some of the greatest three-point specialists in the current era, according to Basketball Reference.