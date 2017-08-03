'NBA Live 18' News: Demo To Be Released Aug. 11, Will Be Available for PS4 and Xbox One

'The One' mode expected to be featured in upcoming 'NBA Live 18' demo

EA Sports A new demo for 'NBA Live 18' will feature 'The One' game mode

The "NBA Live" franchise is coming back this year in the form of "NBA Live 18," and basketball fans will have an opportunity to check out what this upcoming game is like very soon.

Developers announced just recently that there will be a new demo released for the game soon.

How soon? Aug. 11 is the date for fans to mark down on their calendars, and the free demo will be made available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Plenty of details regarding the demo have not been revealed just yet, though the developers did share that it will feature "The One" game mode.

For those unaware of what "The One" game mode is, this is essentially "NBA Live 18's" take on a more detailed career mode.

Detailed previously on the game's official website, fans will be able to create their own players for this particular mode. Fans can tinker with several aspects of their created player, ranging from how they look on the court to how they play.

There will be a variety of playstyles that fans can choose from as well.

If they are going to create a guard, they can then opt to be a Backcourt Defender, a Playmaker, a Point Shooter or a Slasher.

There are four types of wings as well, with those being Hybrid Wing, Wing Defender, Wing Scorer and Wing Shooter.

Lastly, if the player created is a big man, it can then develop into a Post Anchor, Post Scorer, Rim Protector or Stretch Four.

Fans will then be able to take their created player and join in on games on famous streetball courts and even inside NBA arenas.

Players will be able to try out "The One" mode later this month via the demo, and more news about "NBA Live 18" itself should be made available soon.