'NBA Live 18' News: Devs Hold Private Event to Preview Game; Gets Positive Response

Reports have it that the developers of "NBA Live 18" recently held a private event where they exclusively previewed some features of the game, and now, positive responses have been pouring in.

Electronic ArtsA promotional image for "NBA Live Mobile"

According to Operation Sports, "popular YouTubers" were asked to attend a private event dedicated to showcase "NBA Live 18" where a number of snippets of gameplay were previewed.

It looks like a game demo was not made available during the event, but Operation Sports added that people will likely see more of "NBA Live 18's" gameplay during Electronic Arts' EA Play event in June. Divisions of EA are developing the game.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Steve Noah of Operation Sports shared a wide array of screenshots that showcased some of the best players in the National Basketball League in their simulation form. The screenshots featured Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Kyrie Irving; Houston Rockets' James Harden; Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry; Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans; most valuable player finalist Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder; San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge and more.

A number of reports commented on how "true to life" the simulated animations were of the NBA stars for "NBA Live 18." Forbes added that "NBA Live 18's" animation of Westbrook, who is also the featured athlete on the game's cover this year, is "one of the most spot-on recreations."

According to Blasting News, EA opted to feature particular "signature player moves" to let "NBA Live 18" give players close to a reality gaming experience. The publication added that even the familiar gestures being made by star players to celebrate when they score or block a shot have been incorporated into the game.

"NBA Live 18" will also reportedly bring back the Ultimate Team mode where players can collect several famous NBA players and build their dream team.

While the release date for "NBA Live 18" has yet to be announced, reports believe it will be out in fall on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, EA still needs to confirm whether the game will land on PC and the Nintendo Switch as well.