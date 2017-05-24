'NBA Live 18' News: Leaked Screenshot Shows Off Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, Hints at Graphical Improvements

The "NBA Live" franchise may not be the same powerhouse it once was all those years ago, but developers are hoping to change that with "NBA Live 18."

EA SportsLeBron James as seen in 'NBA Live 16'

There is currently not a lot known about this next installment of the series, though a leaked screenshot is hinting at what specific improvements developers may have in mind.

YouTuber Chris Denker, aka "DenkOps," was the one who posted the new screenshot on Instagram, and in it, fans can see Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James as well as Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley.

It appears as though the screenshot was taken during a break in the action, which is helpful in this case as fans can really get a good look at James.

Forbes' Brian Mazique provided a breakdown of what can be seen in the leaked image, particularly when it comes to the character model of James.

As Mazique noted, James appears to be quite muscular in the image, though he does indicate that it is difficult to determine if the muscle mass shown is too much given that there are only two players included in the picture.

Mazique also commented on the quality of the character model, particularly when it comes to how well the sweat engine appears to be working. Realism typically helps when it comes to basketball sims, so being able to depict details such as that pretty clearly seems to bode well for "NBA Live 18."

Basketball fans will likely be looking for more than just improved visuals, however, and unfortunately, details about what new features and gameplay improvements may be included have not been shared thus far.

The details fans are seeking may be shared soon enough, however, especially with the EA Play event already set to take place next month.

More news about "NBA Live 18" and what new features it may have should be made available in the near future.