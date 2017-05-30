'NBA Live 18' News: Leaked Screenshots Reveal Gameplay, New Features

As each day passes by, the hype around "NBA Live 18" continues to grow. In fact, several details and even leaks have surfaced, all pointing to one of the most highly anticipated titles of recent memory. So far, here is everything about it.

YouTube/Official EA UK EA has confirmed a new installment of their "NBA Live" franchise and is called "NBA Live 18."

According to Blasting News, various creators and influencers were invited to witness a preview event for "NBA Live 18" hosted by EA Sports. Following the event, tons of screenshots about the much-talked-about title and its gameplay surfaced. There were even images highlighting the game's different features and modes.

It should be noted that this game is in no way related to 2K Games' own NBA video game franchise. In fact, history states that EA Sports' "NBA Live" series used to be the titular basketball-themed franchise in the industry. However, its popularity slowly faded following the rise of "NBA 2K" titles. With the return of EA Sports to the genre, there will certainly be a strong competition.

"NBA Live 18" is believed to arrive with a feature called signature moves. As the name suggests, it will highlight the most known moves of NBA superstars to give the game an interesting gameplay experience. For instance, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely showcase his formidable blocking and shooting skills, among others.

Moreover, the game will also have a mode called Ultimate Team, which was first introduced in the previous installment. This mode can be likened to the collectible card features of other sports-themed titles. But since EA Sports wants to make this game a blast, it is possible for this feature to offer a revamped version.

GameRanx noted that the cover athlete for "NBA Live 18" has yet to be announced. However, this, along with other details, is expected to be unveiled by the studio at EA Play next month. As a matter of fact, it is very likely for the developers to showcase the gameplay of the forthcoming title.