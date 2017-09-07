'NBA Live 18' News: List of Achievements Surfaces Online, 29 Included

NBA Live 18 official website LeBron James and Kevin Durant inside 'NBA Live 18'

After taking a break last year, the mainline "NBA Live" series is set to make its return with "NBA Live 18," and with the game nearing its release, fans can now learn more on what kinds of challenges they can take on.

The folks over at TrueAchievements have provided a comprehensive list detailing the different achievements that will be made available to Xbox One players.

There are 29 achievements in total, and as fans may have expected, they range greatly in terms of difficulty.

For simply creating a player, fans can earn "The Journey Begins" achievement. Players can also complete just a single objective in "The One" game mode and trigger the "Beginning to Understand" achievement.

Speaking of "The One," there are other achievements players can go after while enjoying this component of "NBA Live 18."

Players who manage to win the NBA Finals in The League while in "The One" are going to activate "Getting the Ring." If they claim the MVP award in The League within "The One," then they can brag about "Joining the Elite."

An achievement that will probably be a bit harder to claim is known as "Your Favorite Player's Favorite Player," as this calls on fans to somehow reach the Hype Level of 100 both in The League and in The Streets as they go through "The One" game mode.

Other achievements are ones that players can only claim after they have gained a better grasp of the gameplay mechanics.

For instance, the players who are able to execute every shot available will earn the "Shooter's Touch," while those can pull off every pass will be given the "Kidding Around" achievement, which is likely a nod to the great floor general Jason Kidd.

There also four Secret Achievements available in the game.

"NBA Live 18" is set to be released on Sept. 15.