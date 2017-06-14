'NBA Live 18' Release Date, Gameplay News: Players Can Build Career in Basketball; Demo Arrives in August

Electronic Arts just revealed "NBA Live 18" will feature game modes that will let players build their careers in street or league basketball. Meanwhile, the game's demo is expected to arrive in August.

YouTube/EA SPORTS NBA LIVEA still from the trailer of "NBA Live 18" story mode called The One.

One of the newest features to arrive on "NBA Live 18" is the game's story campaign called The One. On the game's official website, The One is described with: "Your path is defined by the choices you make with the freedom to play how you want, with whom you want, and where the respect you earn in THE STREETS matters just as much as the rings you earn in THE LEAGUE."

While The One is mainly about building a basketball career in the virtual sense, The One stands out for giving players a wide array of options in achieving their goals. For one, they can choose to play street basketball or join the league and play at the most familiar stadiums and arena across the United States.

On another good note, developers explained on the teaser video, "The respect you earned on the streets matters just as much as the rings you earn in the league."

When players choose to play in the league, they will have to build their careers just like how real-life professional basketball players do — play hard in NBA games.

However, what was more interesting is if they opt to play street basketball, gamers will try to climb their way up by performing great in street games. According to the same trailer, "NBA Live 18" players will go up against NBA stars on some of the most famous street basketball courts in the U.S. such as the ones in Venice Beach at Los Angeles and Rucker Park in New York.

As the player's character continues to play, they will improve their basketball skills. As they progress, they will unlock exclusive basketball items such as premium pairs of shoes.

The free game demo of "NBA Live 18's" The One will arrive in August on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Players who will participate in it can have any progress they make carried over to the actual game once they purchase the full title.

EA is yet to announce "NBA Live 18's" release date.