'NBA Live 18' Updates: Critics Weigh in on the Game's New Demo

easports.com Gameplay image for EA Games' "NBA Live 18"

The demo for the upcoming "NBA Live 18" has been released one month before the basketball simulation game comes out in September.

Game critics revealed that the demo for the soon-to-be released "NBA Live 18" game comes with a lot of options for players who are planning to try out the game before 2K Games releases it in the market.

According to reports, players will be able to enjoy the single-player campaign called The One. This is the counterpart of 2K's other basketball simulation game "NBA 2K" single-player mode called MyCareer. But in The One, players must use the face scan mobile application to be able to put themselves inside the game. They can customize their hairstyles and opt to have an adventure where they can build their reputation as a star player on the NBA as well as the street courts.

Critics also praised the street ball games of "NBA Live 18" as well as the video game's ball handler vs. defender mechanic features. Other reports also claim that the commentary for the upcoming game has been improved. They particularly mentioned that the "First Take" debate of Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman could be considered as a welcome addition to the game.

On the other hand, other reports claim that the inclusion of athletes from the WNBA league could be the most-anticipated feature of the "NBA Live 18" since this will be the first time that female pro basketball players are featured in a video game.

NBA Live Executive Producer Sean O'Brien talked about the appearance of WNBA players on "NBA Live 18" in a press release that was posted on the WNBA website. According to O'Brien, "The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we've been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way. This is only a taste of what we have in store, and look forward to working with the league on more great integrations in the franchise in the future."

The "NBA Live 18" featuring Houston Rockets' James Harden on the cover is slated to be released on Sept. 15 for $59.99, but those who will pre-order the game will be able to save 33 percent off the retail price.