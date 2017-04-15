NBA Lottery 2017 News: North Carolina Junior Justin Jackson Forgoes Final NCAA Season to Enter NBA Draft

North Carolina Junior Justin Jackson has decided to forgo his final season of college eligibility to enter the National Basketball Association draft and sign with an agent.

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger A photo of basketball player Justin Jackson.

Jackson tested the NBA draft process the previous year, but in the end, he decided to return to Chapel Hill and helped lead the Tar Heels to the national title. He also improved his NBA stock considerably, and according to some NBA executives, he has elevated from a probable second-rounder to a possible lottery pick.

In fact, ESPN insider Chad Ford ranks the Atlantic Coast Conference's "Player of the Year" as the No. 27 player in his lineup of top 100 draft prospects for this year.

Jackson's school announced the basketball player's decision on Thursday, April 13, 10 days after the Tar Heels earned their sixth National Collegiate Athletic Association title when they bested Gonzaga in Glendale, Arizona.

"I thank God, my coaches and teammates and the University of North Carolina for giving me this extraordinary opportunity," Jackson said in a statement. "My family and I discussed my decision with Coach [Roy] Williams and we agree that declaring for the NBA draft is best for my career."

"I wouldn't trade anything [from] the last three years as a Tar Heel, especially getting the chance to win a national championship," he added.

According to Fox Sports, the 6-foot-8-inches tall wing from Tomball, Texas seized the opportunity of getting drafted into the NBA after last season's new rules made it easier for players to declare and work for NBA teams without the risk of losing their college eligibility as long as these players don't hire an agent.

It remains unclear whether or not the Final Four "Most Outstanding Player" Joel Berry II will be coming back for his senior season. Tony Bradley, on the other hand, initially expressed plans of declaring for the draft to get NBA feedback, though his father later clarified that their family is still discussing available options.