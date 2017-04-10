'NBA Playgrounds' News: 2-on-2 Arcade-Style Basketball Sim Due Out Next Month, To Be Made Available for Current-Gen Platforms

"NBA Playgrounds" is aiming to provide fans with a different type of basketball sim, with this one utilizing arcade-style action and All-Star laden rosters to get the job done.

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds'NBA Playgrounds' is set to be released sometime next month

Starting off with gameplay, "Playgrounds" whittles down the usual number of 10 total players on the court to just 4, with 2 suiting up for each side.

From there, it is all about arcade-style action, so while players can still benefit from making the right passes and executing offensive and defensive game plans correctly, they can also opt to simply freestyle it on the court.

The developers over at Saber Interactive even gave a preview of what the action could look like inside the game in a recently released trailer that shows several players executing a wide array of aerial moves. It may even be possible for players to execute an elaborate-looking alley-oop, provided of course that they have their timing down.

Saber Interactive CEO Matt Karch also teased what kind of gameplay experience "NBA Playgrounds" will offer, indicating that it will be accessible to many basketball fans while also providing "a lot of depth for hardcore pros," IGN reported.

Going back to the trailer, as viewers may have noticed, it contains players who are still in the NBA right now along with ones who retired a while back.

Active players such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James are around, while icons of yesteryear including Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal are also present and ready to resume being as dominant as they once were.

Players interested in trying out this new game can purchase it as a digital download for $20 as soon as it is officially released next month, though they will have to wait a bit longer to learn more about its exact date of arrival.

"NBA Playgrounds" will be made available for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.