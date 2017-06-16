'NBA Playgrounds' News: Additional Players, Variants Introduced in Latest Patch

Developers have rolled out a new patch for "NBA Playgrounds," and this is one fans will want to get as it introduces several additions to the game's roster.

YouTube courtesy of NBA PlaygroundsSteph Curry and Allen Iverson are being joined by even more new additions to the 'NBA Playgrounds' roster

The newly added players come from the ranks of the retired and the still active.

Beginning with those who have already retired from the NBA but who can still take to the court in this game, players will now be able to see the dazzling guard skills of luminaries such as Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars of the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons.

Muggsy Bogues has been added as well, along with two-time league MVP Steve Nash. Bob Cousy and Mark Price are also present and ready to show off their shooting and passing skills.

Great scorers from the NBA's past are also back to drop buckets again. Devastating scorers Earl "The Pearl" Monroe and Bernard King may not be delighting crowds in New York City anymore but they can still amaze "NBA Playgrounds" players.

John Havlicek and Kevin McHale, two Boston Celtics legends, have also been added, along with more notable players who can score at will such as Adrian Dantley, Larry Nance and David Thompson.

All-Star big men including Elvin Hayes, Ben Wallace, Yao Ming and Wes Unseld will now be able to rule the paint in this game too.

Other retired NBA players coming to "NBA Playgrounds" via this latest patch are Manute Bol, Arvydas Sabonis and Detlef Schrempf.

Last but not least, the one and only "Dr. J" Julius Erving can now take to the skies as well in this basketball title.

As for the active players included in the latest patch, fans can expect to see guards D'Angelo Russell, Tyler Johnson and Lou Williams; swingmen Joe Johnson, Andre Iguodala, Justise Winslow, Kyle Korver, Manu Ginobili, and Nick Young as well as big men Joakim Noah, Bismack Biyombo, Julius Randle, Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka.

New player variants have been introduced too, so fans can now see Miami Heat-era Dwyane Wade and LeBron James; and even James Harden and Kevin Durant while they were still members of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The latest patch for the game is now available to download for the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of the game, Operation Sports reported. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One ports of the game are expected to receive the patch in the near future.

More news about "NBA Playgrounds" should be made available soon.