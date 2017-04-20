'NBA Playgrounds' News: Devs Reveal Some of the Current and Classic NBA Stars Who Will Be Featured in the Game

Once it is officially released, "NBA Playgrounds" is expected to give basketball fans access to a roster made up of stars from the NBA's past and present, and developers have recently revealed more about which specific players will be included in the game.

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds'NBA Playgrounds' is set to be released sometime next month

Over on Twitter, a new image shared by the game's official account features some of the players who are expected to be in "NBA Playgrounds."

Starting with the classic NBA stars, those in the image include Ray Allen during his Milwaukee Bucks days, "The Reign Man" Shawn Kemp with his Seattle Supersonics jersey on, Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers, Larry Johnson as a member of the Charlotte Hornets and Shaquille O'Neal and Earvin "Magic" Johnson representing the Los Angeles Lakers.

When it comes to the current NBA players featured in the image, the ones that fans can see are: James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks and Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls.

A recent report from PastaPadre lists many of the other players that have been seen in some way inside "NBA Playgrounds" thus far, and among the additional classic stars included are Chauncey Billups, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Dell Curry, Clyde Drexler, Alex English, Grant Hill, Chris Mullin, Spud Webb, Chris Webber, Dominique Wilkins and James Worthy.

Numerous other current NBA players have been seen as well, including former league MVPs Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Derrick Rose.

More than 200 different players are expected to be featured in the upcoming game, according to a new report from Operation Sports, so there will likely still be more names confirmed in the near future.

No exact release date has been announced for "NBA Playgrounds" just yet, though the game is set to be made available next month.