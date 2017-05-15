'NBA Playgrounds' News: Klay Thompson, Giannis Antetokounmpo Set To Be Added for Free

New players are still coming to "NBA Playgrounds" as developers recently revealed two additions that are expected to be added to the roster soon.

In a new tweet, developers revealed that the first of the two additions is none other than Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Regarded as one of the top perimeter players in the league today, Thompson can punish defenders from range with his deadly three-point shot or use his athleticism to get to the rim.

An exact release date for when Thompson will be added has not been revealed yet, though the good news for players is that he will be a free addition.

Not long after confirming that Thompson would soon be included in the game, developers also shared that dynamic Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to be introduced as well. The player affectionately known as "The Greek Freak" led the Bucks to the playoffs this year, using his vision to create plays for his teammates and his athleticism to get to the bucket.

Just like with Thompson, there is still no exact date for Antetokounmpo's arrival, though he too is set to be a free addition.

Along with revealing that Thompson and Antetokounmpo will soon be featured inside "NBA Playgrounds," developers also hinted at some of the other additions and adjustments coming to the game.

Responding to fans asking if features related to friends may be added, developers noted that these are being on worked on right now. They also indicated that they are working on some gameplay adjustments, including ones that are expected to affect shooting.

Lastly, a new patch for the Nintendo Switch version of the game is also in the works.

More news about the roster additions and new adjustments that are coming to "NBA Playgrounds" should be made available in the near future.