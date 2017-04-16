'NBA Playgrounds' News: More About Game's Lottery Pick and Progression Systems

"NBA Playgrounds" is not like the more conventional basketball sims, and because of that, it also features different gameplay systems that players will need to understand further if they want to get better.

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds'NBA Playgrounds' is set to be released sometime next month

The first of these is known as the Lottery Pick system.

Basketball fans are likely aware of the lottery pick system employed by the NBA, and they should know that the one featured in this game is quite different from that.

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch revealed that the Lottery Pick system in "Playgrounds" involves a special wheel that contains different bonuses.

Players can spin the wheel and get one of the bonuses. Examples of the bonuses that players can receive include shoes that provide a boost to speed as well as a ball that makes it easier for them to hit shots.

In order to get a chance to spin the wheel, players will first need to score a certain amount of points and also do their best to be clean competitors on the court.

Moving on now to the progression system, "NBA Playgrounds" will incentivize fans not just to find a group of players that they feel comfortable using but to also stick with them over the long haul.

Using players more frequently in games means they will be able to receive even more experience points, and these will help them gain levels and eventually unlock special moves that can then turn them into even more helpful contributors on the court.

There are also signature moves that can be unlocked for those who invest enough time using particular players.

Basketball lovers who are looking to purchase "NBA Playgrounds" will be able to get it for $20, and while an exact release date has not been announced just yet, the game is still expected to be made available for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One sometime in May.