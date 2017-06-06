'NBA Playgrounds' News: More Details About How the Switch Version Will Be Updated Revealed

It is no secret that the Nintendo Switch version of "NBA Playgrounds" has not exactly had a problem-free release, but developers are working on it, and new details regarding how they may update it have been revealed recently.

YouTube courtesy of NBA PlaygroundsA big patch is expected to be released soon for the Nintendo Switch version of 'NBA Playgrounds'

Spotted by NintendoEverything, Twitter user "@GunaUk" pointed out some comments recently shared by Saber CEO Matthew Karch.

According to Karch, they have a "ton of stuff" coming to the Switch. Among the changes expected to eventually be made include the file size being halved and the resolution being increased.

Perhaps most important of all for many Switch owners who have been disappointed with what they have gotten thus far is that online is coming as well, together with the other features that have been released for other versions of this basketball game.

Karch also noted that there are just some things getting in the way right now that have prevented the launch of these features that are "purely logistical." The good news for players is that the developers are continuing to work with Nintendo, according to Karch, and that the plan is still to get the coveted "NBA Playgrounds" patch out as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, an exact release date for the patch's arrival remains unavailable at this point.

Developers have heard the complaints from the fans regarding the Switch version of the game lacking such a vital component and they are aiming to make up for it by giving players who bought "NBA Playgrounds" for the Nintendo platform prior to the arrival of the online patch a free copy of "Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn" sometime in the fall.

Devs also noted that they will provide instructions for how gamers can redeem that offer closer to the launch of "Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn."

More news about "NBA Playgrounds" should be made available in the near future.