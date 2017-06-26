'NBA Playgrounds' News: More Details Revealed on Why the Online Patch for Nintendo Switch Remains Unavailable

Currently, the Nintendo Switch version of "NBA Playgrounds" is still missing some key elements, with online multiplayer being the most notable one, and it is still unclear when this will change.

YouTube courtesy of NBA PlaygroundsOnline patch for the Nintendo Switch version of 'NBA Playgrounds' remains unavailable

Frustrating as it has been for Switch owners to be without such an essential element of the game, developers have made it known that it is not sitting well with them either.

In a series of posts on the "NBA PLAYGROUNDS Community" page on Facebook, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch has given more information on why such an important feature is still missing from the Switch version of this basketball game.

According to Karch, online multiplayer for the aforementioned platform has apparently been "functional for weeks."

So why has it not been released then?

Karch revealed later on that Nintendo still needs to approve the patch, and once that happens, then it can be released "immediately." The process is taking a while, however, and he shared that it is now out of their hands.

The size of the patch itself may also be a cause for why it has not been released just yet, and proposed workarounds for it have apparently not been given the go ahead at this point as well.

Going by Karch's comments, it seems as though the ball is in Nintendo's court now when it comes to the online patch being released, and it is still unclear when the folks from the company may provide approval.

Karch did offer some hope to Nintendo Switch players, however, as he revealed that the improvements that have been released for the game's other platforms were going to come to the Nintendo hybrid console as well, though a date for when that may happen apparently cannot be given yet.

More news about the Nintendo Switch version of "NBA Playgrounds" should be made available soon.