'NBA Playgrounds' News: More Gameplay and Progression Details Revealed for Soon-To-Be Released Basketball Title

"NBA Playgrounds" offers a different take on the basketball game genre, as it aims to provide an arcade-style experience that is flashier and in some ways exaggerates the many actions that can take place on the court.

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds'NBA Playgrounds' will be released on May 9 for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Still, even if this upcoming game is not like the conventional basketball title, it offers more than just "casual" gameplay as well.

Detailed previously in a post on the PlayStation Blog, the game utilizes something known as a Lottery Pick system, and this is something players can take advantage of once they are able to string together enough baskets while also playing sound and clean defense.

Hit those shots and play good defense for long enough, and the Lottery Pick system may yield helpful bonuses, including ones that can help players and others that can hinder their opponents.

Strategic gameplay is rewarded in "NBA Playgrounds," though players should know that there is plenty of fun to be had as well from simply attempting to jam the ball down the rim each and every time.

During a recent interview with Polygon, developer Saber Interactive's president Matthew Karch shared that there are over 300 different dunks inside the game, so it may take players some time before they see each one. Furthermore, some members of the roster who are "epic players" possess unique dunk animations that may be worth checking out.

Moving on now to the progression system, as players continue to level up, they will receive card packs that contain NBA stars who can then be used in the game. Each individual card pack contains five players. One new pack is given for each level gained, meaning players will have to pour in plenty of time into the game if they want to unlock all the available stars.

The NBA stars themselves can also gain experience. As NBA stars obtain more experience, they will then be able to unlock special moves that can be useful in games.

Basketball fans will soon be able to see what these systems are like for themselves as "NBA Playgrounds" is due out for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on May 9.