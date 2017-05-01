'NBA Playgrounds' News: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One Versions of the Game Expected To Be Released on May 9

Basketball fans may soon be able to try out the arcade-style action featured in "NBA Playgrounds" as the new game is reportedly set to be released in just a matter of days.

YouTube courtesy of NBA PlaygroundsLeBron James is one of the players who will be featured inside 'NBA Playgrounds,' a game that will be made available for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and the Xbox One

According to a recent report from DualShockers, the new game is now due out on May 9. The even better news for gamers looking forward to the arrival of this title is that the aforementioned release date reportedly applies to all versions.

This means that Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One players can all start enjoying the game on the same day.

Once the game is finally released, basketball fans can begin assembling the teams that they will be using to wreak some havoc on the court.

In "NBA Playgrounds," the list of available players extends beyond just those who are still playing in the league as even those who have been retired for a while can still lace 'em up inside this game.

When it comes to the still active players, among those that fans can choose from are some of the league's top talents, including LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

As for the NBA legends who will be included in the game, players can look forward to seeing what stars such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers, Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers and George Gervin of the San Antonio Spurs can still do.

An earlier report from Gamespot features many of the other names of players who have already been confirmed for the game.

There are also more players expected to be confirmed for the game, according to a recent tweet from the developers.

Basketball-loving gamers will be able to get "NBA Playgrounds" for those platforms mentioned earlier as a digital title for $19.99.