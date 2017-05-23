'NBA Playgrounds' News: Nintendo Switch Players Still Wondering When Online Play Will Be Added

"NBA Playgrounds" has been out for a while now, and even if many players have been able to experience several of the game's features, those who prefer the Nintendo Switch are still missing out on one key component.

YouTube courtesy of NBA PlaygroundsStill no date known for when online play may be added to the Nintendo Switch version of 'NBA Playgrounds'

That key component is none other than online play.

As Nintendo Life noted in a recent report, the expectation was that an update carrying online play would be released for the Switch just a "few days" after launch.

Unfortunately, more than a few days have already passed and the update is still nowhere to be found.

The aforementioned report also highlights tweets from the game's official account that include responses to Switch owners also looking for the update.

Thus far, the latest word is that the developers are still working on the update and that players will be informed as soon as a date for its arrival can be determined.

Along with online play, developers are also working on bringing Update 1.10 to the Switch.

Notably, a specific date for when Update 1.10 may reach the Switch is similarly unavailable at this point, though developers have indicated that the rollout of the update for the different platforms of "NBA Playgrounds" could span "days/weeks."

Once Update 1.10 does make it to the Switch and to the other platforms of the game, players can expect it to bring some notable additions as well as some important changes.

New players are featured in the update, including legends Pete Maravich and Dennis Rodman as well as current stars Klay Thompson and Devin Booker among many others.

The update also brings the Challenge Mode as well as a shot-meter. A feature that also penalizes players abandoning matches is also in the update.

Significant changes to three-pointers and steals have also been applied by the developers.

More news about "NBA Playgrounds" should be made available soon.