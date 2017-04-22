'NBA Playgrounds' News: Numerous Members of the Game's Official Roster Revealed, Several Notable Players Included

"NBA Playgrounds" boasts a roster of NBA players made up of current stars and basketball legends, and developers recently revealed the names of many of those who will be included.

A new report from Gamespot contains the list of players who will be taking to the court in the upcoming game.

Beginning with those players who have already retired from the NBA in real life but are still ready to take to the court in the virtual realm, there are several iconic big men among them who can rock rims and protect the paint.

None other than David Robinson, the man known to many San Antonio Spurs fans as "The Admiral," will be included in the game. Houston Rockets great Hakeem Olajuwon is also in the game, and he will be using his shot blocking prowess to once again intimidate those thinking about going into the lane.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers and Walt Frazier of the New York Knicks, some of the finest floor generals in NBA history, are also set to dazzle again with their skills inside "NBA Playgrounds."

Some of the best wing players to ever grace the court are also members of the upcoming game's roster, including "The Iceman" George Gervin of the Spurs and "Big Game" James Worthy of the Lakers.

As for the current NBA stars who will be featured, players can count on seeing LeBron James representing the Cleveland Cavaliers, while two-time league MVP Stephen Curry will be scorching nets one again as a Golden State Warrior.

The dynamic playmaker James Harden of the Houston Rockets is also primed to drop dimes and pile up points in the game, while the fiery Russell Westbrook will be capable of putting up triple doubles as well with his Oklahoma City Thunder jersey on.

Over on Twitter, developers also teased that "hundreds more" players who will be in the game are expected to be named soon.

"NBA Playgrounds" will be officially released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and the Xbox One in May.