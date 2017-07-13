'NBA Playgrounds' News: Online Play Finally Gets Patched Into Nintendo Switch Version

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds Online play is now available for the Nintendo Switch version of 'NBA Playgrounds'

It took a lot longer than expected, but finally, the coveted patch for the Nintendo Switch version of "NBA Playgrounds" has been released.

Announced by the developers over on Twitter, the most notable addition introduced by this patch is none other than online play.

It has been more than a two month-wait for this patch for many Switch owners, but now it looks like they have an opportunity to enjoy the arcade-style basketball game together with their friends online.

In conjunction with the release of online play for the Switch version of the game, players who prefer that platform are also gaining access to Challenge Mode.

As its name implies, this mode provides players with the opportunity to challenge others online.

Players will need special codes to participate in Challenge matches.

Apart from those additions, there are other features brought in to help further flesh out the Switch variant of "NBA Playgrounds."

For instance, players on this platform will now have access to the Shot Meter. The Shot Meter is something players can opt to either have turned on or off and it can help them figure out the right timing for the shots they take. Players who get used to this addition may be able to excel even more inside this basketball game.

New members of the roster are also being added via the recently released patch.

15 new players can now be found in the card packs and one of them is none other than the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Notably, aside from the additions included in the latest patch, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch also shared that the other improvements that have been released for the other versions of the game will also make their way to the Switch variant, though a date for when that may happen has not been provided just yet.

More news about "NBA Playgrounds" should be made available soon.