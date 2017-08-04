'NBA Playgrounds' News: 'Roster Unlock' Now Available, Grants Access to All Present and Future Players

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds 'Roster Unlock' is available for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of 'NBA Playgrounds'

There is now a new way for basketball fans to get players inside "NBA Playgrounds" and it is drawing varied reactions from members of the game's community.

Announced just recently by the developers, there is now a new item on sale for the game known as "Roster Unlock."

As its name implies, "Roster Unlock" makes all the players currently in the game available. On top of that, all the other ones who will be introduced in the future will be accessible as well.

It is proving to be quite the controversial item.

Over on Twitter, there are fans complaining that "Roster Unlock" has ruined the experience of playing the game for them. The other way for fans to unlock the different members of the "NBA Playgrounds" roster is by simply playing a lot and sinking time into the game.

With "Roster Unlock" now available, it is now a viable option for some members of the community to simply fork over $9.99 for this item and immediately gain access to all the available players.

For what it is worth, the fans who have gotten "Roster Unlock" via the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store have rated it highly, hinting that they have enjoyed the function it serves.

One more thing to note about "Roster Unlock" is that it is currently available only for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game. The issue there is that the game is also playable on the Nintendo Switch, and some fans have already wondered if they will be able to get "Roster Unlock" as well.

Thus far, developers have yet to confirm if "Roster Unlock" will also be released for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

More news about new updates and DLC items that may be released for "NBA Playgrounds" should be made available in the future.