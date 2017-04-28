'NBA Playgrounds' Rumors: European Switch eShop Listing May Have Leaked the Game's Release Date

Currently, the only thing known about the release date of "NBA Playgrounds" is that it is set for May, but a newly discovered listing may finally shed light on exactly when this game will be made available.

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds'NBA Playgrounds' features a roster made up of current and former NBA greats

The listing in question is from the European Switch eShop, according to a recent report from Nintendo Power.

Based on the listing, this new basketball game is due out on May 9.

Now, there are quite a few things to note here.

First off, developers have yet to confirm that May 9 release date so it remains unofficial for now. Furthermore, since the listing came from the European Switch eShop, there is no guarantee that the same release date will be followed in North America.

It is also worth noting here that "NBA Playgrounds" is set to come out not just for the Nintendo Switch but also for the PC, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, and it is similarly unclear if that May 9 release date applies to all versions of the game.

In any case, with May almost here, developers should announce the exact release date of the game soon enough, and while basketball fans wait, they can learn more about what this offering brings to the court.

Among the key features of the game is its roster that boasts of current NBA stars as well as some of basketball's most legendary figures.

The game also introduces some interesting gameplay wrinkles, including the Lottery Pick System that rewards players for scoring continuously and doing so the right way, according to a recent post on the PlayStation Blog.

There is also a progression system in the game that incentivizes the continued use of particular players so that more of their moves can be unlocked and they can subsequently be even more effective on the court.

Basketball fans interested in getting "NBA Playgrounds" should soon be able to purchase it for $19.99.